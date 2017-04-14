Governor signs bill for Bible Literacy courses

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Governor recently signed into law a measure which creates elective Bible Literacy courses in Kentucky’s public schools. House Bill 128, sponsored by Rep. DJ Johnson, R-Owensboro, requires the State Board of Education to establish policies for local school boards which choose to offer elective social studies courses on the Hebrew Texts and New Testament.

Bible Literacy would be an optional course for public school students, with curriculum set by Kentucky’s Board of Education. The measure passed the General Assembly with bipartisan support and was swiftly signed into law by Governor Bevin.

House Bill 128 is one of several pieces of legislation sponsored by Rep. Johnson to be signed into law.